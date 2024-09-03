Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Short Interest Down 8.1% in August

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,930,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 16,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE GPK traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,374,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

GPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,555,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,115,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,549,000 after buying an additional 3,576,877 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 18.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,873,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,525 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,600,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 706,486 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,962,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,271,000 after purchasing an additional 431,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,054,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,693,000 after purchasing an additional 362,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading

