Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 22,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 12,102 shares.The stock last traded at $16.79 and had previously closed at $15.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GHLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Guild from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Guild from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guild from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Guild Trading Up 9.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. Guild had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $285.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Terry Lynn Schmidt purchased 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $58,515.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,798,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,113,528.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Terry Lynn Schmidt purchased 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $58,515.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,798,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,113,528.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Manuel Neylan acquired 1,984 shares of Guild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $31,982.08. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,143.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,248 shares of company stock worth $197,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,497,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

