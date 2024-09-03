GXChain (GXC) One Day Volume Hits $4,079.24

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000592 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $25.71 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

