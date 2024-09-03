Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the July 31st total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Gyrodyne Stock Performance

Gyrodyne stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $7.75. 366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Gyrodyne has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gyrodyne

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Towerview LLC increased its position in Gyrodyne by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 342,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 186,659 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Gyrodyne by 47.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 219,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 70,788 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Gyrodyne by 56.4% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 173,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 62,393 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Gyrodyne during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gyrodyne by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

