H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Short Interest Update

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 772,900 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 848,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

H.B. Fuller Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.79. The stock had a trading volume of 231,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,406. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.31. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $64.64 and a 12 month high of $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $917.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $914.22 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $1,958,711.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,873.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

