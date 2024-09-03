Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Short Interest Down 9.6% in August

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,030,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 15,520,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Haleon by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 151.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 29.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haleon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HLN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. 1,259,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,029,787. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24. Haleon has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Haleon will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.0514 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Haleon

(Get Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.