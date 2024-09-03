Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.80

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.80 and last traded at $29.92, with a volume of 1487331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAL. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter worth approximately $521,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 20.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,490,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $50,354,000 after buying an additional 257,403 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Halliburton by 15.1% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,279,478 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $144,516,000 after buying an additional 560,325 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Halliburton by 16.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,739 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

