Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Short Interest Up 10.9% in August

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,500 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 484,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Price Performance
HNSBF stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. Hansa Biopharma AB has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $5.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98.
About Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.