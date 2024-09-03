Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Short Interest Up 10.9% in August

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,500 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 484,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Price Performance

HNSBF stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. Hansa Biopharma AB has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $5.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98.

About Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, engages in development and commercialization of treatments for patients with rare immunological conditions in Europe and the United States. The company offers Idefirix(imlifidase), which targets and cleaves all classes of immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies for the desensitization treatment of sensitized adult kidney transplant patients with a positive crossmatch test.

