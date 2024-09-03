Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.78. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.23. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

