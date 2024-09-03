Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 7,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 6.8 %
Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $11.37.
Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.
