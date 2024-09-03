Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.14. 826,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,102,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $792.30 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 31.76%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 159,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 51,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

