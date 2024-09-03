Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HWBK opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.30 million, a PE ratio of 79.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWBK. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

