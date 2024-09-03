Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ HWBK opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.30 million, a PE ratio of 79.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $26.00.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.96%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares
Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
