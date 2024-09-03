HC Wainwright Cuts Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target to $17.00

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.83% from the stock’s previous close.

COGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

NASDAQ:COGT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. 1,095,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,721. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.70. Cogent Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,986,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,854,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,641 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 144.0% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,744,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,918 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 12,785.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,099,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 27.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,050 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

