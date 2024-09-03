HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 153.16% from the company’s previous close.

Yatra Online Price Performance

YTRA opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $100.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Institutional Trading of Yatra Online

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yatra Online stock. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.