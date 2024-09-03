Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Short Interest Update

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,300 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 617,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Financial USA

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $220,064.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $369,475. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth about $46,626,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2,309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after purchasing an additional 681,412 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 506.3% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 394,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 329,095 shares during the last quarter. Slotnik Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,714,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,502,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

HTLF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.42. The company had a trading volume of 61,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,678. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $56.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $188.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

