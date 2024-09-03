Hemington Wealth Management Has $737,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hemington Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $198.45 on Tuesday.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $198.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $201.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.50 and a 200-day moving average of $186.43.



Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

