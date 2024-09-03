Hemington Wealth Management Has $958,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Shares of COST stock opened at $892.38 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $539.31 and a 52-week high of $918.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $855.08 and its 200-day moving average is $796.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $395.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $925.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.50.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

