Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,610,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 14,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 16.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Herbalife

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 10,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Herbalife by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Herbalife by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLF. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Herbalife Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of HLF stock opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. Herbalife has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $815.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Herbalife will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

