Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Short Interest Update

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 992,500 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the July 31st total of 918,900 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 269,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Herc Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Herc stock opened at $146.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Herc has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.34). Herc had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Herc will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

Get Our Latest Report on HRI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,467,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,016.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $925,713.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,467,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,016.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Herc by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 303.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.