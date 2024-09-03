Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Hits $3.84

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $140.19 million and approximately $7,059.34 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $3.84 or 0.00006486 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008746 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,016.32 or 0.99932082 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007746 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.83564421 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $13,040.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

