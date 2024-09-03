Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 2,400 ($31.56) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,100 ($27.61).

HIK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.30) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.16) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,325 ($30.57).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend

LON HIK opened at GBX 1,998 ($26.27) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,073.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,918.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.48. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 1,711 ($22.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,193 ($28.84).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,538.46%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.