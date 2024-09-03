HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVXGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of HilleVax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of HilleVax in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLVX. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HilleVax during the first quarter worth $80,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the first quarter worth $207,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in HilleVax in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of HilleVax in the second quarter worth about $519,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $1.87 on Thursday. HilleVax has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.10). Equities analysts forecast that HilleVax will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

