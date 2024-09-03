Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Short Interest Up 10.2% in August

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hologic news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 24.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Hologic by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Hologic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.16. 1,356,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Hologic has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

