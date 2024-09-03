Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,228,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 76,198 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Honeywell International worth $262,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $683,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 373.2% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 99,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $207.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $135.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.