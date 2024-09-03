Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HON. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a moderate buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $207.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $135.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.29 and a 200-day moving average of $203.06. Honeywell International has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Farmers National Bank grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 28,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,144,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

