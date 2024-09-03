Hormel Foods (HRL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.24. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several research firms recently commented on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

