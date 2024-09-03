HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Short Interest Up 5.9% in August

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,290,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 7,830,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Dbs Bank raised HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of HSBC traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 378,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,249. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11. HSBC has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that HSBC will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 34.14%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

