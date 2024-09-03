HSBC Upgrades Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) to “Buy”

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $299.00 target price on the software company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $242.00. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.67.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $258.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 64.61%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

