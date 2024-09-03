Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $6.50 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $726.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.50). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

