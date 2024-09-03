Huntington Bancshares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 5,390 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 129% compared to the average daily volume of 2,350 put options.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.0 %

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,861,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,718,979. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,690.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $169,545.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 618,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $1,762,904 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $40,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.59.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

