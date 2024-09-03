ICL Group Ltd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

ICL Group has increased its dividend by an average of 60.8% annually over the last three years. ICL Group has a payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ICL Group to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

ICL Group Price Performance

ICL opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ICL Group from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

