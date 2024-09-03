ICL Group Ltd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.
ICL Group has increased its dividend by an average of 60.8% annually over the last three years. ICL Group has a payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ICL Group to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.
ICL Group Price Performance
ICL opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ICL Group from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.
About ICL Group
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
