ICON Market Capitalization Hits $127.97 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market cap of $127.97 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,030,621,304 coins and its circulating supply is 1,015,851,452 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,030,571,687.6971625 with 1,015,847,635.4570086 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.12556103 USD and is up 5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $2,080,200.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

