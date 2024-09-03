Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.4336 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

Imperial Oil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.8% annually over the last three years. Imperial Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $77.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

