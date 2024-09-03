Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Now Covered by Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NARI. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Inari Medical from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NARI stock opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.94. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $70.25.

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,629,594.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $150,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,160,697.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,294 shares in the company, valued at $8,629,594.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,780 shares of company stock valued at $6,393,074. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

