indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.76

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 2816136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $746.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at indie Semiconductor

In related news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $531,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,713.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $531,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at $259,713.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,205 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 1,743.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.