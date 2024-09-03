IndiGG (INDI) Price Reaches $0.0007

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $352.33 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IndiGG has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One IndiGG token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

