InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,600 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 250,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Monday, June 24th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on InflaRx
InflaRx Trading Up 1.3 %
InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. InflaRx had a negative return on equity of 47.03% and a negative net margin of 44,046.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that InflaRx will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On InflaRx
An institutional investor recently raised its position in InflaRx stock. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 1.20% of InflaRx worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.
About InflaRx
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than InflaRx
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.