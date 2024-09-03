InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,600 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 250,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Get InflaRx alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on InflaRx

InflaRx Trading Up 1.3 %

InflaRx stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,121. The stock has a market cap of $94.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.58. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. InflaRx had a negative return on equity of 47.03% and a negative net margin of 44,046.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that InflaRx will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InflaRx

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InflaRx stock. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 1.20% of InflaRx worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

About InflaRx

(Get Free Report)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.