InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 6,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

InMode Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,065. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.18. InMode has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $39.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The healthcare company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.81 million. InMode had a net margin of 35.81% and a return on equity of 21.00%. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMode

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in InMode by 118.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in InMode by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

