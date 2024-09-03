Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Short Interest Update

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IIPR traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,446. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.14 and a 200 day moving average of $107.51. The company has a quick ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 18.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $127.36.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $79.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.18 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 52.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 58.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

