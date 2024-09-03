Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Stock Position Lowered by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAUG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 21.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.4 %

PAUG stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.39. The stock had a trading volume of 37,337 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.