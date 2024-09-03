Insider Buying: Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) CEO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Lappe acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Lappe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mark Lappe purchased 20,000 shares of Inhibrx stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $316,200.00.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

INBX traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 290,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,656. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $125.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.60) by $129.08. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post 87.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Inhibrx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INBX. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Inhibrx by 66.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Featured Stories

