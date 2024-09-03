Insider Buying: Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Purchases 95 Shares of Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) Director Asifa Samji purchased 95 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$109.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,447.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,821.95.

Asifa Samji also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stantec alerts:

On Wednesday, August 14th, Asifa Samji bought 300 shares of Stantec stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$109.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,925.00.

Stantec Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:STN traded down C$0.39 on Tuesday, hitting C$109.98. 311,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,206. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$115.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$113.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74. The company has a market cap of C$12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of C$82.50 and a 52 week high of C$122.57.

Stantec Announces Dividend

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Free Report ) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Stantec from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STN

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.