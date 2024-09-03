Insider Selling: Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Insider Sells 35,893 Shares of Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Bohanon sold 35,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $1,206,004.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,567,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen Bohanon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

On Thursday, June 6th, Stephen Bohanon sold 22,171 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $595,956.48.

Alkami Technology Stock Down 4.9 %

ALKT stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,106. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average is $27.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.32 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 17.47%. Alkami Technology’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ALKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.