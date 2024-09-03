Insider Selling: Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) CFO Sells 17,519 Shares of Stock

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) CFO Ann Mitchell sold 17,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $10,511.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 804,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,703. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Allbirds Stock Performance

BIRD stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.59. 1,866,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,655. Allbirds, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $91.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.76.

Allbirds’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, September 5th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.34 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 61.22% and a negative net margin of 61.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $0.90 to $0.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

Featured Stories

