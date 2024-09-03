Insider Selling: Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CFO Sells 4,350 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CFO Daryl Raiford sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $73,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,135.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daryl Raiford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Daryl Raiford sold 1,245 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $21,687.90.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Daryl Raiford sold 1,769 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $39,307.18.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Daryl Raiford sold 7,600 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $158,080.00.

Bandwidth Price Performance

NASDAQ BAND traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $16.88. 187,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,362. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31. The company has a market cap of $460.82 million, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $25.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAND. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

