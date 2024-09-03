Insider Selling: Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Chairman Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $2,012,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,125,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,758,426.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 0.6 %

CENT stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.25. 119,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,528. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $996.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 909.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CENT shares. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

