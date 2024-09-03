Insider Selling: Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) Insider Sells 15,625 Shares of Stock

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tyerman sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.04), for a total value of £12,343.75 ($16,231.10).

Filtronic Price Performance

Shares of FTC stock traded down GBX 0.51 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 78.99 ($1.04). 1,223,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,351. Filtronic plc has a 12-month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 82 ($1.08). The company has a market capitalization of £172.67 million, a PE ratio of 7,950.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 55.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36.

Get Filtronic alerts:

Filtronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space markets. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band active diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

Receive News & Ratings for Filtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.