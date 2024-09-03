Insider Selling: Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) Insider Sells 15,625 Shares of Stock

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tyerman sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.04), for a total value of £12,343.75 ($16,231.10).
Filtronic Price Performance
Shares of FTC stock traded down GBX 0.51 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 78.99 ($1.04). 1,223,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,351. Filtronic plc has a 12-month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 82 ($1.08). The company has a market capitalization of £172.67 million, a PE ratio of 7,950.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 55.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36.
Filtronic Company Profile
