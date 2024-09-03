Insider Selling: Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Director Sells 34 Shares of Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 34 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.06, for a total transaction of $17,546.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,608.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NOC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $523.84. 378,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $471.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $526.34.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 960.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $523.20.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

