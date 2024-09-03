Insider Selling: Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) EVP Sells 1,715 Shares of Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) EVP Christy Ames sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $109,279.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Republic Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Republic Bancorp stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,367. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.51. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $116.05 million during the quarter.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 4,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

