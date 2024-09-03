Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 3,790,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 633,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Intapp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

Get Intapp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTA

Insider Transactions at Intapp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $176,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,934,297.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $176,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,934,297.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 749,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,177,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,850 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,002,000 after buying an additional 1,501,091 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the first quarter valued at about $16,156,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 766.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 147,240 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Intapp by 498.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 37,554 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of Intapp stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,445. Intapp has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $46.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.58 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.